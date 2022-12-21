Zuma denies Ramaphosa’s second request to withdraw private prosecution

Zuma announced his move against his successor on the eve of the African National Congress (ANC)'s 55th national elective conference on 15 December 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president would not be backing down from his bid to have President Cyril Ramaphosa privately prosecuted.

The private prosecution is related to proceedings Zuma instituted against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory in the matter and breaching provisions of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

Ramaphosa, through the state attorney's office, gave Zuma until Wednesday to withdraw the summons or face a punitive costs order.

Manyi, however, went against this.

“19 January 2023 is the court date. President Ramaphosa is expected to be there in the Johannesburg High Court at 09:30 in the morning.”

The initial deadline Ramaphosa gave Zuma to withdraw the summons he was served with was Sunday, which was subsequently extended to Wednesday at the former president’s request.

Manyi said that this extension was only to deal with issues around service and to provide the president with a second nolle prosequi certificate.

In order to institute a private prosecution, one needs a nolle prosequi certificate from the NPA confirming its decision not to pursue the matter.

The first nolle prosequi certificate Zuma secured, referred only to Downer.

He also secured a second, though, which referred to “any person” connected to the Downer matter, although there are fundamental questions about its validity.

Manyi said these issues were dealt with, but that they had no intention of withdrawing the summons and expect to meet Ramaphosa in court in January 2023.