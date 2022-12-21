WC police intensifying fight against extortion, says top cop Patekile

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that several extortionists had been put behind bars and were awaiting court appearances.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that they were intensifying the fight against extortion.

Patekile was speaking at a Safer Festive Season event in Camps Bay as he engaged with holidaymakers.

"We have taken down certain groups of people that we have arrested and as we continue arresting, we have seen maybe not reported, but the ones that are getting reported are getting down. It could be that people are still not reporting, but we would really request that people must come up again and report."

Meanwhile, the provincial police commissioner said that they would also be building awareness around gender-based violence.

"We minimise domestic violence and also making aware that look, there are alternatives, you don't have to fight. There are ways that you can approach for assistance, for example, we have got social workers that are also on standby, who are required by the government to assist. There are also pastors who are at our stations."