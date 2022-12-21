WC loses over 700 housing opportunities to land invasion

In addition to losing more than 700 housing opportunities, the provincial department lost more than 1,600 pockets of land reserved for housing developments.

CAPE TOWN - Over 700 housing opportunities have been lost across the Western Cape due to land invasion and vandalism.

The provincial Human Settlements Department brought this to light after releasing a joint statement with the City of Cape Town.

In addition to losing more than 700 housing opportunities, the provincial department lost more than 1,600 pockets of land reserved for housing developments.

The department urged community members to help prevent such incidents.

Spokesperson Graig-lee Smith said that criminality hurt vulnerable individuals the most.

"Illegal occupations ultimately do not only hamper our ability to reach our targets but, more importantly, severely delay the delivery of housing opportunities to deserving beneficiaries.

"It saddens me that much of the money spent to secure our sites and developments could have gone to proving more houses to deserving people."

The department warned that the festive season is often used to action unlawful attempts to settle on government property.