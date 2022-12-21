Seal spotted in Athlone back in the sea

The marine animal caused quite a stir on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists in the Cape Town suburb of Athlone were left amazed at the sight of a seal wriggling along popular Jakes Gerwel Drive.

The marine animal caused quite a stir on Wednesday morning, as Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse explains.

"The Cape of Good Hope SPCA received several calls from the public regarding a seal in a busy intersection in the suburb of Athlone in Cape Town. The seal was causing havoc in the traffic and the City of Cape Town Metro Police Department had to be called out to contain the traffic".

Pieterse says they are not sure how the seal landed on Jakes Gerwel Drive.

"At this stage, we are uncertain as to how the seal ended up in a suburb, but we can only assume with the recent heavy rains that the seal swam down a canal and ended up in this suburb of Athlone".

The seal was unharmed and has been safely released at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton.