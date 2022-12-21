Rasta’s paintings of football greats causes confusion and laughs

Lebane Sirenje’s latest paintings of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and the late Diego Maradonna had social media users scratching their heads and laughing at the same time.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s self-proclaimed best artist, Rasta, has done it again.

World cup finals Mercy no Messi. Rise legendary Diego rise ⚽🏆



Qatar football fever pic.twitter.com/H0fQI26jcm ' Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) December 18, 2022

The paintings were inspired by Argentina’s dramatic win over France on Sunday in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final.

In true Rasta style, the paintings looked nothing like their subjects.

Meanwhile, Rasta believes he is the greatest artist in the country.

"Rated best paint artist in SA. Art is my passion, I tell stories as they are, and let my creativity do the magic," reads the artist’s social media bio.

But social media users tend to differ.

If there was a world cup for the best naturally deprived drawing artist, Rasta would truly represent South Africa ' Blessing Mlambo (@dziya21) December 19, 2022

This Messi must be from the Cape Flats!😂😂 ' Jewelspm2022 (@jewelspm2022) December 18, 2022

Why is Usher kissing the trophy? ' Doomsdaya (@Juve_ZA85) December 19, 2022