Rasta’s paintings of football greats causes confusion and laughs

Lebane Sirenje’s latest paintings of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and the late Diego Maradonna had social media users scratching their heads and laughing at the same time.

FILE: Rasta. Picture: @RastaArtist/Twitter.
21 December 2022 12:33

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s self-proclaimed best artist, Rasta, has done it again.

Lebani Sirenje’s latest paintings of football greats Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and the late Diego Maradona had social media users scratching their heads and laughing at the same time.

The paintings were inspired by Argentina’s dramatic win over France on Sunday in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final.

In true Rasta style, the paintings looked nothing like their subjects.

Meanwhile, Rasta believes he is the greatest artist in the country.

"Rated best paint artist in SA. Art is my passion, I tell stories as they are, and let my creativity do the magic," reads the artist’s social media bio.

But social media users tend to differ.

