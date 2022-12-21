Ramaphosa: Govt to look at interventions to boost economic growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is serving his second term in the ANC office, said that his administration's priorities would include economic recovery, strengthening the fight against corruption and better service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the African National Congress (ANC)-led government would look into a number of economic interventions in a bid to boost economic growth.

The party adjourned its 55th national elective conference on Tuesday at Nasrec after five days of policy deliberations.

Ramaphosa, who is serving his second term in the ANC office, said that his administration's priorities would include economic recovery, strengthening the fight against corruption and better service delivery.

While he admits that progress had been slow, he believed that his administration would deliver on its promises.

"We have outlined the steps that we must take to build an economy that serves all South Africans and an economy that bridges the huge gap between wealth and poverty."

WATCH: Ramaphosa: 'We ended up united much to the disappointment of those who don't wish us well'