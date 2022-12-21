PSC reveals it received over 700 complaints on anti-corruption hotline

A total of 415 hotline complaints were received in the first quarter of this financial year and 324, in the second.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has received more than 700 complaints via its national anti-corruption hotline in the first two quarters of the current financial year.

This was revealed on Tuesday when the latest iteration of the PSC’s quarterly bulletin, the Pulse of the Public Service, was released.

A total of 415 hotline complaints were received in the first quarter of this financial year and 324, in the second.

The highest number of complaints received, 331, were against public entities.

The second highest figure, 260, was against national government departments and the third highest, 148, against provinces.

When it comes to the nature of the complaints, the latest bulletin only provides details for complaints received in the second quarter of this financial year from July through to September.

During this period, complaints of social grant fraud were by far the most common - of the total of 324 complaints received, 117 fell into this category.

The second most common type of complaint centred on service delivery issues, including water shortages and potholes. Complaints around ID fraud and illegal immigration, meanwhile, constituted the third most common.