Proteas look for redemption after embarrassing first Test loss against Australia

The Proteas suffered a humiliating six-wicket loss inside two days in the first Test at the Gabba after posting scores of 152 and 99 into their two innings. The team has now failed to reach the 200 mark in any of their previous six innings.

JOHANNESBURG - It is going to take an extreme amount of optimism to believe the Proteas can turn things around in their series against Australia after the humiliating six-wicket loss they suffered inside two days in the first Test.

The form the team has shown with the bat in the second half of 2022, as a collective, doesn’t inspire confidence. South Africa’s batting woes continued at the Gabba as they were bowled out for 152 and 99 in their two innings. The team has now failed to reach the 200 mark in any of their previous six innings in the longest format of the game.

In his post-match comments, captain Dean Elgar pointed to a green-tinged wicket that favoured the bowlers as a contributing factor to the loss in Brisbane. The ICC has agreed that the pitch was below the expected standard, however, that alone cannot excuse yet another subpar performance from a consistently underperforming top order.

Proteas batter Khaya Zondo spoke on what he thinks it'll take for the South Africans to make more runs.

“From my side, it’s just a matter of applying ourselves, get really focused and make sure that we’re present at the crease all the time. A lot of guys are new to Test cricket, it’s a different intensity and guys are still trying to get used to it. We have to really focus on the ball and have all our soul and might there, and give it our best shot,” Zondo said.

The Proteas had two days of rest after their defeat and have begun their preparations for the famed Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.