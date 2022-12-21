PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 04, 09, 19, 24, 29 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 17, 25, 29 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 20/12/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 20, 2022
#PowerBall: 04, 09, 19, 24, 29#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 02, 17, 25, 29#PowerBall: 04 pic.twitter.com/RzHrUR9ghe
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 20/12/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 20, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/MLT97ue2Is