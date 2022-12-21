PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 04, 09, 19, 24, 29 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 17, 25, 29 PB: 04

For more details visit the National Lottery website.