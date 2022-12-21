Plans still on track to have Zuma withdraw private prosecution against Ramaphosa

Last week, Zuma announced a private prosecution bid against Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of failing to act on a complaint related to state advocate Billy Downer.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that plans are still on track to have former president Jacob Zuma withdraw summons of a private prosecution against the president.

Ramaphosa, through the state attorney's office, labelled the summons defective and an abuse of process, giving Zuma until Wednesday to withdraw it or face court action.

Magwenya said they had not heard anything official from Zuma's legal team, yet.

“Safe to say, from our side, our position remains firm and resolute: they must withdraw the summons. It’s spurious. The charges are unfounded. And should they fail to do so, the president will then seek relief from the courts to have that summons set aside.”

Magwenya said this was an unnecessary distraction and a failure to constructively resolve the issue through means in place for complaints against members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“Those mechanisms have not been engaged by Mr Zuma. Instead, he has focused on pursuing this spurious action. And so, it’s a failure to resolve issues in a far more constructive way. And yes, it is a distraction, but it’s also an attempt to sustain the tarnishing of the president’s image.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation - Mzwanele Manyi said they have no plans of complying.