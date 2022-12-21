Outgoing ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom promises to be critical voice in party

A veteran of the ANC, Derek Hanekom has served under all ANC presidents since 1994, remaining a vocal NEC member.

JOHANNESBURG - Outspoken and outgoing African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Derek Hanekom, has promised to remain a critical voice in the party.

But as the former Tourism Minister calls it a day, his nephew, Bram Hanekom, will continue to carry the ANC torch.

But young Hanekom has his work cut out for him in the Western Cape, where the ANC’s been out of power for the past 13 years.

So vocal, in fact, Hanekom once brought a motion against then-president Jacob Zuma in 2016, to leave office.

But as he departs the NEC, Hanekom said that he would forever be a direct ANC man.

"I sat on the NEC for 28 years, so even as I'm not on the selected leadership, I will continue giving support to the ANC but I will also continue being a critical voice."

He and his nephew, the ANC Western Cape’s Bram Hanekom, threw their weight behind Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as president.

"I've never disagreed with my uncle politically. I think he has a wonderful history in the ANC. He has been fearless," Bram said.

Hanekom said that he first wore an ANC T-shirt when he was five-years-old.

And he hopes, in future, to carry on his uncle’s legacy y being more active for the governing party on the ground.