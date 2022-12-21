Nothing unusual about decision to adjourn ANC conference - Ramaphosa

The party's five-day conference, held at Nasrec, was set to conclude its work on Wednesday but had to put it off to a later date following some delays in proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that there was nothing unusual about the decision to adjourn the party's national elective conference until 5 January.

This included a late start to the registration of delegates on day one.

Delegates agreed to adopt the proposal, with the second part of the conference set to take place in a hybrid format.

Despite the adjournment, Ramaphosa delivered his closing speech on Wednesday.

"This is not unusual. We have held a number of conferences throughout the country that were part held and adjourned for finalisation at a later stage and the reasons have been set out very clearly and put before us."

