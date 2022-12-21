NEW ANC NEC list sees more women than men
According to the ANC more than 250 members sought a spot in the NEC, while over 4,000 delegates voted.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress on Wednesday announced its 80 additional members of the national executive committee (NEC).
The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences.
According to the ANC more than 250 members sought a spot in the NEC, while over 4,000 delegates voted.
For the first time ever, the party's NEC comprises more women than men.
[JUST IN] #ANC55 Kgalema Motlanthe, ANC Electoral Committe Chairperson, is now going through the 80 addition ANC NEC members that got the most votes.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2022
Top Five (in order)
1. Sihle Zikalala
2. Mduduzi Manana
3. Ronald Lamola
4. Mdumiseni Ntuli
5. Bheki Cele
TCG pic.twitter.com/uAv4Pt0CXd
ANC NEC VOTE OUTCOME