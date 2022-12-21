NEW ANC NEC list sees more women than men

According to the ANC more than 250 members sought a spot in the NEC, while over 4,000 delegates voted.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress on Wednesday announced its 80 additional members of the national executive committee (NEC).

The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences.

For the first time ever, the party's NEC comprises more women than men.

[JUST IN] #ANC55 Kgalema Motlanthe, ANC Electoral Committe Chairperson, is now going through the 80 addition ANC NEC members that got the most votes.



Top Five (in order)



1. Sihle Zikalala

2. Mduduzi Manana

3. Ronald Lamola

4. Mdumiseni Ntuli

5. Bheki Cele



TCG

ANC NEC VOTE OUTCOME

ANC Additional Members Vote... by Primedia Broadcasting