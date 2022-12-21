Go

NEW ANC NEC list sees more women than men

According to the ANC more than 250 members sought a spot in the NEC, while over 4,000 delegates voted.

The African National Congress logo. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
The African National Congress logo. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
21 December 2022 16:38

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress on Wednesday announced its 80 additional members of the national executive committee (NEC).

The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences.

According to the ANC more than 250 members sought a spot in the NEC, while over 4,000 delegates voted.

For the first time ever, the party's NEC comprises more women than men.

ANC NEC VOTE OUTCOME

ANC Additional Members Vote... by Primedia Broadcasting

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA