Nearly 3,000 people arrested in KZN for various crimes in last 2 weeks - police

The police in KwaZulu-Natal said that the arrests followed the intensification of their safer festive season operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have arrested close to 3,000 suspects linked to serious crimes such as murder, assault and kidnapping in the past two weeks alone.

They said that they had also taken 56 firearms off the streets, five of which were rifles.

The police’s Robert Netshiunda said that they recovered an assortment of 1,393 live rounds of ammunition.

He said that at least 2,776 suspects had been arrested for various crimes.

"Eight hundred and eighty-three suspects were arrested for contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder and assault. Sixteen people were nabbed for kidnapping, 506 suspects were busted for drug-related crimes whereas 27 suspects were arrested after they were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol."

He said that the police’s Project 10,000 had given them more boots on the ground.

He added that police visibility would be increased in tourist attractions and known hotspots during the festive season.