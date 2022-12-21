Go

Meghan & Harry’s new docuseries inspired by Madiba; receives mixed reactions

According to Netflix, the docuseries tells the story of extraordinary leaders reflecting on their legacies and sharing messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram
21 December 2022 10:25

CAPE TOWN – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest Netflix offering has received mixed reviews.

Live To Lead, set to premiere on 31 December 2022, is inspired by the late Nelson Mandela.

Some of the people featured in this project include Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, anti-apartheid activist Albie Sachs, former United States Supreme Court Associate Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.

The prince and his wife are the executive producers and Geoff Blackwell is the director.

In the promo video, Harry and Meghan quote one of Madiba’s famous sayings.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said that it was proud to be associated with the new series that focuses on effective leadership.

Piers Morgan, arguably the couple's biggest critic, has described the docuseries as horribly insulting and disrespectful.

Meanwhile, social media users are divided on the couple's latest Netflix project.

