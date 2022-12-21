Meghan & Harry’s new docuseries inspired by Madiba; receives mixed reactions

According to Netflix, the docuseries tells the story of extraordinary leaders reflecting on their legacies and sharing messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

CAPE TOWN – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest Netflix offering has received mixed reviews.

Live To Lead, set to premiere on 31 December 2022, is inspired by the late Nelson Mandela.

According to Netflix, the docuseries tells the story of extraordinary leaders reflecting on their legacies and sharing messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

Their voices give us hope.

Their actions shape our world.

Their leadership inspires our future.



Live To Lead — a documentary series presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — premieres December 31 pic.twitter.com/zhhxChEi3Y ' Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2022

Some of the people featured in this project include Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, anti-apartheid activist Albie Sachs, former United States Supreme Court Associate Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.

The prince and his wife are the executive producers and Geoff Blackwell is the director.

In the promo video, Harry and Meghan quote one of Madiba’s famous sayings.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

The Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela.



Live to Lead premieres December 31 only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/3Ysm5kkvV4 ' NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 19, 2022

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said that it was proud to be associated with the new series that focuses on effective leadership.

Piers Morgan, arguably the couple's biggest critic, has described the docuseries as horribly insulting and disrespectful.

Comparing themselves to Mandela is so horribly insulting & disrespectful. He was incarcerated in a 6x6 cell for 27yrs, they were incarcerated in palatial royal homes for 18 months. https://t.co/09ippBfOL2 ' Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, social media users are divided on the couple's latest Netflix project.

Meghan and Harry are just special, such a great powerhouse together ❤️

I'd be threatened too!! ' rochie 💚 (@MussoRochette) December 19, 2022

I will not listen to one word from two people who are currently at war with both sides of their families and who air their DIRTY LAUNDRY for public consumption and a couple million dollars.



Cut your losses Netflix. pic.twitter.com/dovaLjxSdO ' NaomiSky15 (@NaomiSky_15) December 19, 2022

Fantastic! Using their platform for good! Turning hate into love! ❤️ ' mme giroud🇫🇷 (@Fxgtreeza) December 19, 2022

Look, I love Netflix, but I'd really like the option to subscribe to a version that comes without Harry and Meghan. ' sparkles 🎇 GROGU SUPREMACY 🌸 (@sparklesonline) December 19, 2022

Please explain how they are basking in others glory. This is called a docuseries, and they are the hosts. They are telling stories. Nothing about this is focused on them. Such hate. ' pjmpoet (@pjmpoet) December 19, 2022