Health Dept makes additional COVID-19 vaccine booster doses available

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that it had made additional COVID-19 booster doses available for people at high risk of contracting the virus.

The department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that the department has noted that the virus was still a threat to the lives of vulnerable people.

He said that elderly people living with comorbidities were advised to take the additional booster COVID-19 vaccine.

"At the current moment, adults aged 18-49 are eligible to receive a total of three doses while those older than 50 are eligible to receive a total of four doses. However, consideration has been made to offer additional booster doses to both age groups."