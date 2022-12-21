Gauteng Health MEC condemns theft of pipe that put Bara patients' lives at risk

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that those behind the theft should be charged with attempted murder as they intentionally put the lives of 24 patients at risk.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has condemned the theft of a pipe at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital which affected the flow of life-saving oxygen to patients.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that staff reported reduced oxygen supply after noticing disruptions at various sections of the hospital's main intensive care unit.

The Gauteng Health MEC said that those behind the theft should be charged with attempted murder as they intentionally put the lives of 24 patients at risk.

Nineteen of those patients were on life support and needed access to oxygen through artificial ventilation.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that clinicians who realised that the flow of oxygen was lower than normal alerted the department of infrastructure development, which is responsible for the plant room from where the stolen pipe runs.

The MEC said that patients in the unit were immediately moved to another ward, where they continued receiving oxygen and the copper pipe was replaced.