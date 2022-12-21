Fire breaks out at Unisa campus in Pretoria

Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that the cause of Wednesday morning’s blaze was not yet determined and the damage was not quantified.

PRETORIA - The Winnie Madikizela-Mandela building at the University of South Africa (Unisa) Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria caught fire.

Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that the cause of Wednesday morning’s blaze was not yet determined and the damage was not quantified.

“Most of the second floor suffered extensive smoke damage and water damage. Parts of the third floor also suffered some smoke damage. An aerial ladder apparatus was used to open the windows and mechanical ventilation was conducted to rid the building of excessive smoke.”

Mabaso said a fire broke out in the same building earlier in December but was extinguished by staffers as EMS personnel were not notified