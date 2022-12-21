Diko: ANC PECs need to allow branches to exercise their democratic rights

Some ANC provincial structures were left disappointed after branches voted for candidates the PECs had not endorsed for positions in the top seven.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s PEC member in Gauteng, Khusela Diko, said that the ANC’s provincial structures would need to allow the party’s branches to exercise their democratic right at the next elective conference.

Some ANC provincial structures were left disappointed after branches voted for candidates the PECs had not endorsed for positions in the top seven.

Diko said that the branches have to be given the political freedom to vote for candidates of their choice without being controlled by their provincial structures.

READ: Ramaphosa commits to unite ANC after re-election for second presidential term

The ANC’s elective conference is said to have shown the disconnect between the provincial executive committee and the party’s branches.

Several branches defied orders from their PEC leaders when they affirmed their support for candidates who were from other provinces.

Similarly, the ANC’s deputy chairperson in Limpopo, Florence Radzilani, jumped the ship earlier this week when she decided to back Zweli Mkhize for party president instead of Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: ANC achieved what it hoped to do at conference, says Ramaphosa

But Diko said that provincial structures would have to reconfigure their mode of operation.

"As PEC members, as provincial leaders, we've got a lot to learn from this conference but ultimately, the conference belongs to the branches and the branches will make their views known."

Meanwhile, the ANC said that it would work on renewal and strengthening the party in preparation for the 2024 elections.