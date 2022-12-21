D-Day for Zuma to withdraw his private prosecution matter against Ramaphosa

In a shock move last week, Jacob Zuma instituted a private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of being an accessory after the fact to the crimes he’s further accused State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s D-Day for former President Jacob Zuma to confirm his withdrawal of the private prosecution he’s served on his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Downer and Maughan are also currently the subjects of private prosecution proceedings instituted by Zuma, who claims that the former leaked the latter confidential medical information.

Ramaphosa, through the Office of the State Attorney, has since written to Zuma, labelling the summons “defective” and an “abuse of process” and giving him until Wednesday to withdraw it.

The correspondence from the State Attorney’s Office identifies various "defects" in the summons, including the nolle prosequi certificate the former president is relying on.

In order to institute a private prosecution, a private prosecutor needs a nolle prosequi certificate from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirming its decision not to pursue a matter.

The nolle prosequi certificate that Zuma relies on, though, doesn’t mention Ramaphosa by name - it only refers to “any person” connected to the Downer matter.

In light of this, along with the other "defects", the State-Attorney said that the president was entitled to ignore the summons and has given Zuma’s legal team until Wednesday to confirm that they will be withdrawing it or risk further legal action and, potentially, a punitive costs order.

At this stage, though, this looks unlikely, with Zuma, through his namesake foundation, having as recently as Tuesday insisted that he had no plans of complying.