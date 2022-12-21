Bara patients to be moved back to ICU after stolen copper oxygen pipe replaced

JOHANNESBURG - Patients at the Chris Gani Baragwanath Hospital are set to be moved back into the intensive care unit (ICU) ward after a copper pipe supplying oxygen to some parts of the main ICU was stolen.

The ten-metre-long pipe was removed on Monday, leading to major disruptions in the hospital’s operations.

Nineteen life support patients were evacuated from the ICU due to the low supply of oxygen.

A criminal case was lodged with the police.

The Gauteng Department of Health’s Motalatale Modiba said the pipe has now been replaced.

“A contractor was already mobilised, and they were able to replace the stolen copper pipe. The process to move the patients back into the main ICU will commence on Wednesday, the 21st of December 2022."