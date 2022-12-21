Bara Hospital cable theft leads to evacuation of ICU patients and flooding

The hospital was plunged into crisis on Monday when a 10-metre-long copper pipe supplying oxygen into the main intensive care unit (ICU) was stolen on Monday, leading to the emergency evacuation of 20 patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Another incident halted operations at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital this week and the Gauteng Department of Health suspects it’s an inside job.

The hospital was plunged into crisis on Monday when a 10-metre-long copper pipe supplying oxygen to the main intensive care unit (ICU) was stolen, leading to the emergency evacuation of 20 patients.

A contractor replaced the stolen pipe and patients were moved back into the ICU on Wednesday.

Following this, a copper pipe supplying water to two of the hospital’s theatres was cut leaving two general theatres flooded.

The theatres, which are also used for emergency procedures, were not operating owing to the interruption in the water supply.

Describing the incidents as sabotage, the department also said it believed the perpetrator in both incidents is familiar with the hospital’s operations.

It said the plant room where the pipes were cut is not exposed, meaning someone had to know where to find it.

“There appears to be a concerted effort at sabotage at the hospital. The incidents have been referred to the police for investigation,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

He said no stone will be left unturned to find the culprits who endangered patients’ lives.

Detailing the move of patients in and out of the ICU, the head of critical care medicine at the facility, Dr Rudo Mathivha, said it was the most difficult process.

Mathivha said some of the patients who bore the brunt of the suspected sabotage have multi-organ failure, adding that some had to be prioritised more than others.

He strongly condemned the continued vandalism of the hospital’s property.