At least a dozen guns seized during operations in Cape Town communities

The guns were found during operations in a number of communities, including Delft, Hanover Park, Philippi, Mfuleni and Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN - City officials have removed at least a dozen firearms from Cape Town's streets since Thursday.

The guns were found during operations in a number of communities, including Delft, Hanover Park, Philippi, Mfuleni and Manenberg.

This follows a recent spate of suspected gang-related shootings, particularly in Manenberg, where at least four people, including an elderly woman, were killed.

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith: "While much of the focus this time of year is on festive-season-related public safety matters, I hope this incredible work sends a signal to everyone that we are not taking our eye off the ball in our areas that are prone to high levels of gun violence. I also want to commend our staff for their continuous work in making our streets safer, often at very great risk to their own personal safety."