Go

At least a dozen guns seized during operations in Cape Town communities

The guns were found during operations in a number of communities, including Delft, Hanover Park, Philippi, Mfuleni and Manenberg.

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.
A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.
21 December 2022 09:20

CAPE TOWN - City officials have removed at least a dozen firearms from Cape Town's streets since Thursday.

The guns were found during operations in a number of communities, including Delft, Hanover Park, Philippi, Mfuleni and Manenberg.

This follows a recent spate of suspected gang-related shootings, particularly in Manenberg, where at least four people, including an elderly woman, were killed.

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith: "While much of the focus this time of year is on festive-season-related public safety matters, I hope this incredible work sends a signal to everyone that we are not taking our eye off the ball in our areas that are prone to high levels of gun violence. I also want to commend our staff for their continuous work in making our streets safer, often at very great risk to their own personal safety."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA