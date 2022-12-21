ANC veterans Nzimande and Gordhan lose out on NEC positions

Newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he's happy with the generational mix of the ANC NEC.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran African National Congress (ANC) leaders Blade Nzimande and Pravin Gordhan are among the high-profile leaders who failed to make it to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).

The ANC NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences.

Another ANC veteran who won’t be making a comeback is Tony Yengeni – who had been an NEC member since 2007.

Yengeni was previously disqualified from standing as an ANC NEC candidate due to his 2003 conviction for fraud.

However, after producing evidence of his expunged criminal record, the ANC’s electoral committee reversed its decision.

He said it was encouraging that former ANC Youth League leaders like Zizi Kodwa, Pule Mabe and Nonceba Mhlauli are represented in the NEC.