ANC set to name additional members to its NEC

The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC is on Wednesday set to announce 80 additional members to its national executive committee (NEC).

There were more than 250 ANC members running for the coveted 80 spots.

After several administrative delays during the scheduled five-day ANC national elective conference at Nasrec, the announcement of the additional members in the national executive committee was deferred to Wednesday.

Newly re-elected ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was the winner of the first part of the conference, with a majority of his allies in the party’s top seven positions.

The next part for Ramaphosa and the top seven will be to have an ANC NEC that will support his renewal agenda.

The incoming ANC NEC will be tasked with dealing with some of the outstanding integrity commission issues from the previous administration - namely the Phala Phala scandal, Digital Vibes debacle and the five members of Parliament who defied the party and voted in favour of the adopting the Section 89 independent panel report.