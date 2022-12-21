ANC achieved what it hoped to do at conference, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the closing remarks at Nasrec on Tuesday. During that speech, he touched on a few important decisions which were made at the five-day gathering.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s 55th elective conference was adjourned on Tuesday.

Proceedings will continue in hybrid form on 5 January.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, however, delivered the closing remarks at Nasrec on Tuesday.

During that speech he touched on a few important decisions which were made at the five-day gathering.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: 'We ended up united much to the disappointment of those who don't wish us well'

He said that corruption must be addressed and added that no mercy must be shown to those who stole money from the poor.

"This is the definitive mandate that I have seen and heard emerging from discussions at this conference. And we are bound by the commitment to the ANC and the people of South Africa to fulfill that responsibility."

Cadre deployment was also on the agenda.

"People must be appointed because they have the ability, the capability of serving our people and that must be the standard."

Ramaphosa also thanked delegates for putting the party back on track.

"I wish to thank you for having, and congratulate you as well, for having placed our movement firmly on the path of fundamental renewal and rebuilding."

He told delegates that the party had achieved what it hoped it would at the conference.

"What we hoped to achieve at this conference was to unite our movement, to give momentum to the process of renewal and to recommit ourselves to serving the people of South Africa."

Ramaphosa added that now the hard work starts.

"This should give us that sense of duty to serve our people, our country, with no expectation of anything in return but to earn the confidence and trust if our people," Ramaphosa said.