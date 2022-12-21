AA warns SA motorists against driving under the influenceof alcohol

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) said it saw an increase in vehicle crashes across the country since the holiday season began.

CAPE TOWN - The festive season is, once again, upon the country and South Africans are warned about the consequences of drinking and driving.

The AA's Layton Beard said: “It’s going to differ, obviously, from situation to situation but, I mean, if you’re obviously over the legal limit, you can expect that can’t continue with your journey.

“Your car will probably get impounded, and you may end up spending a night, even two nights, or a weekend, even, in prison while you await appearing before a magistrate or a judge. I know not everybody can afford e-hailing services, but if that’s the case, you simply shouldn’t be drinking at all.”

Beard said road users should refrain from driving under the influence.

“We are simply not the AA party poopers, and we are certainly not telling people don’t go out and have a drink, and don’t go out and enjoy yourself. All we’re telling people is, ‘for your safety, and for the safety of everybody else that uses the road – pedestrians, people who are using bicycles, people who are in vehicles with their families – don’t drink and drive,’ because we know that there are some severe consequences to that.”