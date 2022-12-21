2 TMPD officers cleared of wrongdoing for firing on fleeing drunk driver

In the early hours of 27 August 2017, officers pulled Fatuwani Ramahala over after he skipped a red traffic light. When asked to get out of the vehicle, he instead sped off. The officers gave chase, firing a total of 15 shots at his vehicle before he finally came to a stop.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has cleared two metro police officers of wrongdoing after they opened fire on a drunk driver who tried to flee, finding their use of force was justified under the circumstances.

In the early hours of 27 August 2017, officers pulled Fatuwani Ramahala over after he skipped a red traffic light.

When asked to get out of the vehicle, he instead sped off.

The officers gave chase, firing a total of 15 shots at his vehicle before he finally came to a stop.

Ramahala subsequently instituted a R2 million damages claim against the City of Tshwane for emotional shock and pain and suffering.

Earlier this month, Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed the claim, finding that there was no other way for the officers to stop Ramahala from getting away.

In her ruling, Potterill said that while firing 15 shots at Ramahala’s vehicle may seem disproportionate at first blush, there was no other way to prevent him from fleeing.

The Ford Focus that the officers were in was not as fast as the BMW he was driving, she said.

The judge added that their vehicle was also much lighter than his so they couldn’t ram him.

And his legal team couldn’t offer up any alternative use of force that would have been effective in the circumstances.

She said that while traffic offences could perhaps not be equated to a suspect fleeing after committing a murder, drunken driving "takes innocent people’s lives" and finds that the actions of the metro police were lawful.

In dismissing his claim, she said that a suspect could not be rewarded for breaking the law.