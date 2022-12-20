WC police increase visibility in public spaces over festive season

The Western Cape police commissioner said 1,000 police officers were deployed in Western Cape public areas, communities, and beaches.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said more police officers would be deployed to popular tourist spots in Cape Town and the province this holiday season.

He visited public spaces with his management team as part of the police’s Safer Festive Season program.

Patekile said the initiative is focused on intensifying the fight against crime in the province.

He said many arrests of extortion-related crimes were made.

However, Patekile said they to intensify the fight against extortion.