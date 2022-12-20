WC MEC Allen urges witnesses of Khayelitsha triple murder to come forward

Three men were gunned down in Site C over the weekend in what appears to be taxi-related violence.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has urged eyewitnesses to a fatal Khayelitsha shooting to come forward.

Three men were gunned down in Site C over the weekend in what appears to be a taxi-related killing.

Two bodies were found next to a minibus taxi, while the third victim was discovered inside the vehicle.

A bystander sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalised.

It's understood that four gunmen opened fire and fled the scene.

Allen said that he would be meeting with provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, over this latest shooting incident.

"I urge anyone with information to contact the South African Police Service, so these criminals can be arrested and convicted. This is yet another disturbing incident, particularly since just a few days ago, where three other people were brutally killed in Bishop Lavis," Allen said.

Allen said that more police officers should be deployed in the area to help combat these violent crimes, as other crime-fighting interventions in the area had proven to be making some inroads in crime fighting.

"The second quarter crime stats for the 2022/2023 financial year has shown reductions in the murder rate of 3.6% and 9.4% at Harare and Khayelitsha SAPS stations when compared to the same period of the previous year."