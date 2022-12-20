Vendors frustrated after disappointing profits at ANC's 55th conference

Many said they did not make a profit over the past five days of the conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference is winding down for several small business owners outside of the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

“Yoh, I never made anything, brother! The ANC has failed us,” said one vendor.

“This conference is not the same as the previous one,” bemoaned another.

Some party delegates said that this was indicative of how tough it was for South Africans at the moment.

North West ANC delegate Lawrence Modimokwane said that this was a sure sign of inequality in the country’s struggling economy.

“This shows you the desperation of the gap between the rich and the have-nots. The gap is very wide,” he said.

Many vendors said they hoped that the newly re-elected ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would re-energise and support small businesses and the township economy.

“They are supporting small businesses. It’s a time for small businesses and we are making good money,” one vendor stated.