Twitter users vote out Elon Musk as CEO but will he go?

The South African-born billionaire put out a poll asking users to vote on whether he should step down as the head of the social media company.

© manovankohr/123rf.com
20 December 2022 13:56

CAPE TOWN – Close to 60% of Twitter users have voted for Elon Musk to step down as the head of the social media company.

The South African-born billionaire put out a poll asking users to decide his fate.

Musk also promised that he would abide by the results.

Now that the results are in, will he or won’t he abandon his position?

Social media users don’t seem to think the 51-year-old will leave.

Many felt the poll was a waste of time.

