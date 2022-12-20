Twitter users vote out Elon Musk as CEO but will he go?

The South African-born billionaire put out a poll asking users to vote on whether he should step down as the head of the social media company.

CAPE TOWN – Close to 60% of Twitter users have voted for Elon Musk to step down as the head of the social media company.

The South African-born billionaire put out a poll asking users to decide his fate.

Musk also promised that he would abide by the results.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Now that the results are in, will he or won’t he abandon his position?

Social media users don’t seem to think the 51-year-old will leave.

Many felt the poll was a waste of time.

Regardless of the outcome, this is the most insecure tweet any of us will ever live to see ' lauren (@NotABigJerk) December 18, 2022

Let me predict the consequences of this poll:



If „yes“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.



If „no“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor. ' Zsolt Wilhelm (@ZsoltWilhelm) December 18, 2022

People voting yes do realize that Elon is still going to own Twitter, he’s just going to find someone to take on the day to day operations, but have say in everything, sooo your yes vote is meaningless. ' Steve Rudden (@SteveRudden) December 18, 2022

I’m an engineer at Twitter and Elon just asked me to ban all of the accounts that voted Yes on this poll. ' Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) December 19, 2022