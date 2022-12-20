Tom Cruise jumps out of plane in 'stunning SA' & wishes fans happy holidays

CAPE TOWN – Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is back in South Africa working on the upcoming Mission Impossible movies.

The 60-year-old used the backdrop of “stunning South Africa” to wish his fans happy holidays while jumping out of an aircraft.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise said in the daring video.

The clip has been viewed millions of times on social media.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime.” Cruise added.

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG ' Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Cruise has shared a thrilling behind-the-scenes video of what fans can expect in the movies Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Two.

“This is by far the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” he said in the clip.

The films are expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 respectively.