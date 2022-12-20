Stan Mathabatha announces retirement plans after ANC elective conference loss

Mathabatha lost out to Gwede Mantashe for the position of the party's national chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepared to wrap up its 55th national elective conference on Tuesday, Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha said he wanted to retire from politics.

Though the Limpopo premier was serving his third term as party provincial chairperson, he said it was time to leave active politics

“Remember, in any event, I was always on my exit. After I had finished two terms, I wanted to retire but comrades persuaded me to stand, and I did. Even this, if I got in for the national chairperson, I was not going to go beyond five years because I really want to retire.”

Mathabatha said he was an active ANC member since his teens adding that it was time to pursue something else.