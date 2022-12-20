Seven people arrested for alleged cable theft in Joburg

It's understood four of the suspects were caught digging up cables around the Nasrec area over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested seven people for alleged cable theft in different areas across Joburg.

Two more were discovered by security in Roodepoort, who pulled them out of an underground tunnel with the help of residents.

Picture: Supplied by City Power.

The last arrest was made in Kya Sands, where a person was found illegally connecting electricity to a nearby informal settlement after vandalising a City Power transformer.

The utility has welcomed the arrests, calling it a major step in its ongoing fight against acts of criminality which have left many residents frustrated due to the ongoing power cuts

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "In the same period, we recorded about two incidents of cable theft and vandalism in different areas since Thursday. Most of the incidents happened during load shedding and that's why we've always emphasised that one of the downsides of load shedding is the fact that we're seeing an increase in cable theft and vandalism of our infrastructure in different areas across the city."