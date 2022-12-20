Rural development dept warns that handling stray animals can spread rabies

Residents were warned not to approach, touch, and pick up stray dogs and cats, as this could result in the spread of the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Rural Development warned travellers and residents in rural areas to be aware of rabies in high-risk areas.

Residents were warned not to approach, touch, and pick up stray dogs and cats, as this could result in the spread of the disease.

The department said the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape were the most high-risk areas.

Rabies can be spread from animals to humans through saliva, bites, and scratches from an infected animal.

The department's Reggie Ngcobo said people should call authorities to take care of stray animals.

“Avoid handling of animals that you do not know. Rabies is a very serious, mostly fatal zoonic disease, meaning it can be passed from infected animals to humans. Any mammal can be infected with rabies, but the biggest threat to human health is infected dogs and cats.”