RTMC: Over 2,000 motorists arrested across SA over December so far

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert and have conducted 188 roadblocks, issuing over 100,000 traffic fines so far this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation says over 2,000 motorists have been arrested nationwide since the first of this month.

The country is preparing for the second peak in traffic volumes as more travellers make their way to their holiday destinations.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert and have conducted 188 roadblocks, issuing over 100,000 traffic fines so far this month.

RTMC statistics show that motorists have mainly been arrested for drunken driving, speeding and driving without a licence.

"Starting this week, there will be roadblocks where vehicles will be stopped and checked. Motorists are advised to ensure that their vehicles are fit to be on the road and that they have paid their vehicle licence disc," said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.