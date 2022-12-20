Rea Vaya resumes services after suspension due to driver dispute

Labour issues at one of the bus operating companies led to the obstruction of all transport services on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has announced the resumption of Rea Vaya bus services from Tuesday after suspension due to a driver dispute.

Labour issues at one of the bus operating companies led to the obstruction of all transport services on Friday.

However, the bus schedule will run normally from Tuesday between 5am and 9pm.

"Commuters are reminded that the festive schedule is now implemented - 15-minute bus frequency during peak and 30-minute frequency off-peak. This forms part of the festive schedule that is being implemented. We appreciate the patience of all the commuters and sincerely apologise for the inconveniences that have been caused," said Rea Vaya's Corrine Lekhoane.