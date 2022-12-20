Ramaphosa re-election sparks mixed reactions from WC, KZN ANC delegates
The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the African National Congress (ANC) for a second five-year term has drawn vastly different reactions from two of the party's coastal provinces.
JOHANNESBURG - The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the African National Congress (ANC) for a second five-year term has drawn vastly different reactions from two of the party's coastal provinces.
READ: ANC KZN misses out on top positions at Nasrec 2
While the KwaZulu-Natal ANC branches made the most noise at the start of the party’s 55th national conference, by day four, there was only disappointment.
READ: After losing out in the top 7, KZN is at odds on the reason for their no-show
Votes cast by delegates gave Ramaphosa a clear victory over his opponent, Zweli Mkhize, a former party treasurer and former health minister, who is seen to represent KwaZulu-Natal largely.
One of the province's delegates, Khethumusa Zungu, left the announcement deflated, crying foul.
WATCH: Newly re-elected ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, greets some delegates at the podium. #ANCNC55 GR pic.twitter.com/W8fFew8OukEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2022
"Because these results are not real there is a manipulation of the results here. Cyril couldn't have emerged, so it's the money that has made him emerge, that's what I can say."
But for a jubilant ANC Western Cape MP Faiez Jacobs, it was welcome news.
"We are very ecstatic. I think it's overwhelming but at the same time, I think it's leadership that we can work with. It's continuity and slight changes, which we are really excited about. We worked hard. We are happy that the president is back and we can get back to serving our people."
#ANC55 Supporters cheer Gwede, Gwede, Gwede. LD pic.twitter.com/s5ZlNEVAcWEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2022