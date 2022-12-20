Ramaphosa re-election sparks mixed reactions from WC, KZN ANC delegates

The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the African National Congress (ANC) for a second five-year term has drawn vastly different reactions from two of the party's coastal provinces.

While the KwaZulu-Natal ANC branches made the most noise at the start of the party’s 55th national conference, by day four, there was only disappointment.

Votes cast by delegates gave Ramaphosa a clear victory over his opponent, Zweli Mkhize, a former party treasurer and former health minister, who is seen to represent KwaZulu-Natal largely.

One of the province's delegates, Khethumusa Zungu, left the announcement deflated, crying foul.