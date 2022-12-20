Ramaphosa has a good ally in Mbalula, says political analyst

The current transport minister beat out other contenders, Phumulo Masualle and Mdumiseni Ntuli, to head up a position regarded as the ANC’s main administrative role.

SOWETO - According to one political analyst, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa can breathe a sigh of relief now that he has an ally in newly elected secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

The current transport minister beat out other contenders, Phumulo Masualle and Mdumiseni Ntuli, to head up a position regarded as the ANC’s main administrative role.

Political analyst Nstikilelo Breakfast said that the election was a big win for Mbalula and the president.

"In the past, we saw the president of the ANC alongside the SG crossing swords in public and that did not sit well with the majority of South Africans because it gave the impression that the ANC is not functioning as a unit," said Breakfast.

The senior politics lecturer at Nelson Mandela University said that he did not believe that the election of new ANC leadership meant the party was going to have an easy ride into the 2024 general election.

"It's not obvious that because Ramaphosa has a majority of loyalists in the top 7 that the ANC is going to win the upcoming general elections. I think the possibility that the ANC might lose power in the upcoming general elections is not far-fetched unless the ANC improves service delivery."