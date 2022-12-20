PSC lashes out at govt for nonpayment of almost R4.5bn to service providers

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC lashed out at the government over the billions of rands worth of unpaid invoices it was sitting with at the close of the second quarter of this financial year.

Late and nonpayment of government suppliers is a perennial issue.

And it continues to feature in the latest iteration of the PSC's quarterly bulletin: The Pulse of The Public Service.

The number of national government departments' unpaid invoices spiralled from 959 at the end of June to a staggering 3,454 at the end of September.

Provincial governments, meanwhile, have managed to decrease the number of unpaid invoices - but only slightly - from about 29,000 to at least 27,000.

The total value of all these unpaid invoices is almost R4.5 billion.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, PSC Commissioner Anele Gxoyiya said the nonpayment of invoices on time threatens the survival of small businesses in particular.

"Some cannot honour their financial obligations, as they mostly do not have financial reserves to utilise. For example, now as we speak, there are many who have not been paid and it's this time of the year. They have got their own responsibilities. Some of the companies need to pay bonuses but they've not been paid for the work they have conducted in government," he said.

He said this serious problem needed to be addressed.

"This results in some of them closing down, some of them being blacklisted - which in turn creates difficulties in securing future assistance."