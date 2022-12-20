New ANC TG Ramokgopa to conduct a critical assessment of the party’s finances

She said that she would have held a strategic session within a month to diagnose the party’s financial problems but with the assistance of her predecessor, newly-elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, she had a good idea of where the problems lie.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s day five and the final day of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national conference at Nasrec.

The party is expected to vote for its national executive committee on Tuesday before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the closing address.

READ: It is possible to stabilise ANC's finances, says new treasurer-general Ramokgopa

On Tuesday morning, the party’s new treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has been meeting with the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the conference.

She said that her first order of business was to conduct a critical assessment of the party’s finances.

Medical doctor, former Tshwane mayor, and former deputy minister, Gwen Ramokgopa says she’s embarrassed to be the first woman to be elected as the ANC’s treasurer-general in its more than 110-year history.

READ: ANC top 7 looks more aligned with Ramaphosa, says economist

She said that she would have held a strategic session within a month to diagnose the party’s financial problems but with the assistance of her predecessor, newly-elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, she had a good idea of where the problems lie.

"One of them is the need to reduce the overheads, especially the high personnel costs that are unnecessary at HQ. There were a lot of MPs, past ministers working at Luthuli House but many of them have comfortable pensions that do not necessitate them to crowd out the critical expertise needed at HQ."

She said that the party’s main financial problem was cash flow, but there were legislative inhibitors to drawing down from its lucrative investments.