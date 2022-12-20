Mbalula vows to tackle corruption as ANC's newly-elected secretary-general

Mbalula addressed the media in Nasrec after the adjournment of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG- The African National Congress (ANC)'s newly-elected secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that he would enforce disciplinary measures on party members that were found guilty of misconduct during his tenure.

He said one of his priorities was to ensure that the party moved away from accepting corruption and misconduct.

“I am the custodian of the Constitution of the ANC. You misbehave, I deal with you, and there will be no retreat on that. That’s what this conference has appointed me to do. The secretary-general is expected to enforce the law of the ANC.”