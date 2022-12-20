Mbalula cracks the whip on ill-disciplined ANC members

Addressing the media for the first time as secretary-general on Monday night, Fikile Mbalula warned those who did not toe the party line that their behaviour would not be tolerated.

SOWETO - Newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has read errant party members the riot act.

Addressing the media for the first time as secretary-general on Monday night, Mbalula warned those who did not toe the party line that their behaviour would not be tolerated.

The new secretary-general, who has the difficult task of turning the embattled organisation around, said that restoring discipline among leaders, as well as the party's rank and file, was top of the agenda.

"Some of the behaviour is un-ANC where people just are uncouth, disrespectful," said Mbalula.

"You've got NEC members who attack the president, you've got NEC members who contradict themselves in public. It's not that ANC members must not have an opinion, but the centre must hold."

READ MORE: 'Clean Beating by Buffalo' & "K-Ci & JoJo speaking' - ANC55's day 4 top quotes

Mbalula said that the party had no place for defiant members, including those who disobeyed party orders and voted in favour of the adoption of the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala scandal in Parliament.

"Those who are continuing with those shenanigans, they must be ready for me. This thing like of K-Ci & JoJo, everybody is speaking and has got an opinion, then that person must speak in the opposition."

The party had already indicated that it referred ANC MPs who voted for the panel report to its disciplinary committee. Four MPs defied the party's instructions - Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Mosebenzi Zwane, Supra Mahumapelo and Mervyn Dirks.

WATCH: Mbalula: 'I am the commander of bringing discipline in the ANC'