Mabe not taking top 7 results personally, says won't act like 'angry girlfriend'

The outgoing ANC national spokesperson was addressing the media on Monday, following the announcement of the party's top seven at Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing national spokesperson for the African National Congress (ANC), Pule Mabe, said that he did not invest emotions in campaigns and did not recommend taking conference outcomes personally.

Mabe lost out to Gwen Ramokgopa for the position of treasurer-general.

Responding to the loss, he told journalists that he did not "invest emotions in campaigns".

"I don't want to stand here and start behaving like an angry girlfriend and say no, no, no. It doesn't work like that."

Commenting on former Ekurhuleni chair Mzwandile Masina, who at the last minute withdrew from running for treasurer-general in support of Mabe, he said that it did not mean that people who didn't vote for Masina voted for him.

"Numbers don't have names of people next to them, they are just that, numbers."

Mabe said that the democratic choice of the leaders of the ANC had prevailed, stressing that his campaign for treasurer-general ended when Ramokgopa's name was announced.

He said that he had given his time to the ANC, and was now considering joining corporate, "hitting the streets of South Africa."

However, should the party deploy him to the national executive committee (NEC), he would always be willing to serve the liberation movement.

