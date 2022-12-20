Losing ANC top 7 candidates Mabuyane, Mabe accept results

The unlucky candidates have all said they respect and accept the decision of the ANC branches.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) leaders who lost out on top seven positions have been gracious in their defeat and have thrown their support fully behind the newly elected leadership.

There were 20 candidates vying in the elections, but in the end, only seven made it into the party's top leadership structure.

The unlucky candidates have all said that they respect and accept the decision of the ANC branches.

Oscar Mabuyane lost the deputy president's race to Paul Mashatile by 320 votes.

Mabuyane said that he remained a disciplined member of the party.

“We must actually instill and inculcate a culture of discipline in the ANC. The president knows it very well. If you look at the political report he presented, that report indicated very well what is needed,” he said.

Meanwhile, outgoing ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, who also failed to garner enough votes to win the treasurer-general position, said that he too accepted the outcome.

“It's all said and done now. We have got a leadership of the ANC and we have to rally behind this leadership.”

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, who was the youngest person on the top 7 ballot paper, said that despite his loss, he hoped his campaign inspired other young leaders to be brave.