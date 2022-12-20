LIVE: Closing address of the ANC's re-elected president, Cyril Ramaphosa

The 55th national elective conference of the ANC has adjourned until 5 January 2023.

SOWETO - Newly re-elected president of the African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa, is due to close off the party's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Soweto on Tuesday.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that the party decided to adjourn the until 5 January 2023. Voting for ANC NEC members is still under way. Resolutions are likely to only be tabled at that next sitting.