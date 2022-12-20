Lamola: ANC needs a succession plan that includes young people

Ronald Lamola was one three candidates who vied for the position of deputy president, facing off against Oscar Mabuyane and seasoned politician Paul Mashatile.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Ronald Lamola said that it was critical for the party’s renewal project to plot a clear succession plan, which included a generational mix of leadership within the top seven.

Mashatile clinched the position as party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s second-in-command on Monday.

Despite his ambitions being dashed, Lamola explained that the 110-year-old organisation needed to look to new models of leadership, including electing younger members to key positions.

"We must be predictable. There must be clarity. We must have succession planning so that the country does not undergo what we've undergone," he said.

"Everyone now has been on tenterhooks, whether it's the economy, whether it's social, whether it's political, so we need to have a succession plan... and I think the proper mixture that we had from the top seven now will give the ANC a good foundation going forward."