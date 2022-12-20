KZN ANC's Mtolo says Mkhize still has a role to play in party

Zweli Mkhize lost by over 500 votes to Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's national conference in Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said that Zweli Mkhize still had a large role to play within the party despite losing out on becoming party president.

Mkhize lost by over 500 votes to Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday at the ANC's national conference at Nasrec.

"He's a member of the ANC, he's going to do his work in his branch in Willowfontein in Maritzburg," Mtolo said.

Mtolo said that he was disappointed that KwaZulu-Natal did not elect its chosen leader, however, the province accepted and respected the results.

"We have no choice. This is the leadership of the ANC, elected by conference. We are the subordinates of the ANC conference then the ANC conference has spoken and selected top 7, which is our leadership elected by branches. We are not above branches, branches have spoken. Another thing that we saw, branches again dismissed, which they started in 2017, they dismissed slate politics again. I think branches of ANC are sending a message that we must move away from slate politics."