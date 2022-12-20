Kodwa: Indecisive leadership has fuelled factionalism in ANC

Zizi Kodwa said that a lack of authority continued to undermine the party's renewal campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa said that indecisive leadership within the organisation had fuelled factionalism.

Kodwa said that a lack of authority continued to undermine the party's renewal campaign.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the conference after the announcement of the ANC's new top 7 leadership.

Kodwa said that the party's policies could longer be steered by leaders who were either too weak to lead or too weak to take over.

"As difficult as it may be, in order to deal with factions in the organisation is through decisive leadership, we must make decisions. In an organisation where we have got small groupings, big as we are, you can not satisfy everybody. Those decisions may not be popular but at least we must fight about decisions. Factions like indecision because they thrive off indecision because that's the subjective weakness of a leader."